Killeen has some very sweet cats hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, one of these kitties could be the perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Shelter: Killeen Animal Services

Phone: (254) 526-4455

Tabasco is a handsome orange tabby boy with that classic “marmalade” look. As a young cat, he’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still has plenty of playful energy and curiosity.

👉 Meet TABASCO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Shelter: Killeen Animal Services

Phone: (254) 526-4455

Robynn is a tiny gray tabby baby, full of kitten charm. She’s at the perfect age to grow up with your family and learn your routine.

👉 Meet ROBYNN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Shelter: Killeen Animal Services

Phone: (254) 526-4455

Gordis is a baby gray tabby boy. Young kittens like him are usually playful, curious, and ready to bond closely with their new people.

👉 Meet GORDIS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Shelter: Killeen Animal Services

Phone: (254) 526-4455

Tiger is another adorable gray tabby baby boy. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair of kittens, Tiger could be a great match with another playful youngster.

👉 Meet TIGER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Calico or Dilute Calico Shelter: Killeen Animal Services

Phone: (254) 526-4455

Eevie is a beautiful calico adult cat. Adult cats often settle into home life more quickly and their personalities are easier to see from the start.

👉 Meet EEVIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee)

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Killeen, TX)

Kimchi is a young brown tabby girl being re-homed by a local family. Her owners say she is kind, playful, and loves cuddles. She enjoys regular cat food and especially loves snacks and treats. They are looking for a calmer home for her because their small child is a bit too rough, and they want Kimchi to have a safer, more relaxed place where she can get both playtime and affection.

👉 Meet Kimchi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Killeen Animal Services at (254) 526-4455 or use the links above to reach the private owner listing. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.