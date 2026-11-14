Killeen has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. All of these pups are at Killeen Animal Services and are looking for safe, caring homes.

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd

Anatolian Shepherd Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Killeen Animal Services

Phone: (254) 526-4455

NELLIE is a young Anatolian Shepherd pup, still in her baby stage and ready to learn about the world with a new family. If you’re looking for a growing companion to train and bond with, she may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet NELLIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees

Great Pyrenees Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Killeen Animal Services

Phone: (254) 526-4455

ODETTE is a young Great Pyrenees with a beautiful white coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and time to grow with your family.

👉 Meet ODETTE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dutch Shepherd

Dutch Shepherd Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Shelter: Killeen Animal Services

Phone: (254) 526-4455

MAPLE SYRUP is a young Dutch Shepherd mix with striking brown and black coloring. She’s at a great age to continue training and become a loyal companion.

👉 Meet MAPLE SYRUP and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Killeen, TX, please consider visiting Killeen Animal Services or calling (254) 526-4455 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.