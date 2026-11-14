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🐶 Gentle Killeen Dogs Waiting for Loving Homes
Killeen has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. All of these pups are at Killeen Animal Services and are looking for safe, caring homes.
NELLIE
- Breed: Anatolian Shepherd
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: Killeen Animal Services
- Phone: (254) 526-4455
NELLIE is a young Anatolian Shepherd pup, still in her baby stage and ready to learn about the world with a new family. If you’re looking for a growing companion to train and bond with, she may be the perfect match.
👉 Meet NELLIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ODETTE
- Breed: Great Pyrenees
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Killeen Animal Services
- Phone: (254) 526-4455
ODETTE is a young Great Pyrenees with a beautiful white coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and time to grow with your family.
👉 Meet ODETTE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MAPLE SYRUP
- Breed: Dutch Shepherd
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Shelter: Killeen Animal Services
- Phone: (254) 526-4455
MAPLE SYRUP is a young Dutch Shepherd mix with striking brown and black coloring. She’s at a great age to continue training and become a loyal companion.
👉 Meet MAPLE SYRUP and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Killeen, TX, please consider visiting Killeen Animal Services or calling (254) 526-4455 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.