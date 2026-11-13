undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Education
TAMUCT sets Fall 2026 commencement for Dec. 11
9 days ago
Texas A&M University-Central Texas will hold its Fall 2026 Commencement on Friday, December 11, 2026, at 3 p.m. at Huntington Bank Expo. Graduating students are invited to send in their graduation photos for a chance to be featured on the university’s social media accounts.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Texas A&M University-Central Texas
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.