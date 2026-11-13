undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Killeen Right Now
Killeen neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from home storage to pet adoption. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
Academy Sports + Outdoors Folding Chair
Item: Red folding chair from Academy Sports + Outdoors
Condition: Compact and easy to store (no other condition details given)
Location: Heritage Oaks, Killeen, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple sports/outdoor chair that folds up for easy storage. Good for games, camping, or extra seating on the porch.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Sterilite 3-Drawer Storage Unit
Item: Sterilite 3-drawer storage unit
Color/Style: Brown with three drawers and silver handles
Condition: Needs cleaning
Location: Heritage Oaks, Killeen, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy plastic drawer unit for clothes, craft supplies, or kids’ rooms. It will need a good wipe-down before use, but it’s a useful free storage piece.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Twin XL Mattress Pad - Used Once
Item: Twin XL mattress pad
Size: Twin XL
Condition: Used only once, excellent condition
Location: Heritage Oaks, Killeen, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice upgrade for a dorm bed or guest bed if you have a Twin XL mattress. Very lightly used and described as in excellent shape.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Kittens to Good Home
Item: Free kittens
Offer: “Free kitty's to good home”
Location: Rancier, Killeen, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Neighbor is looking for loving homes for free kittens. If you’re ready for a new pet, be sure you can provide food, vet care, and a safe home before reaching out.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Killeen tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.