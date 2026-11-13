Killeen neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from home storage to pet adoption. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Red folding chair from Academy Sports + Outdoors

Condition: Compact and easy to store (no other condition details given)

Location: Heritage Oaks, Killeen, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple sports/outdoor chair that folds up for easy storage. Good for games, camping, or extra seating on the porch.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Sterilite 3-drawer storage unit

Color/Style: Brown with three drawers and silver handles

Condition: Needs cleaning

Location: Heritage Oaks, Killeen, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy plastic drawer unit for clothes, craft supplies, or kids’ rooms. It will need a good wipe-down before use, but it’s a useful free storage piece.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Twin XL mattress pad

Size: Twin XL

Condition: Used only once, excellent condition

Location: Heritage Oaks, Killeen, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice upgrade for a dorm bed or guest bed if you have a Twin XL mattress. Very lightly used and described as in excellent shape.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free kittens

Offer: “Free kitty's to good home”

Location: Rancier, Killeen, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Neighbor is looking for loving homes for free kittens. If you’re ready for a new pet, be sure you can provide food, vet care, and a safe home before reaching out.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Killeen tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.