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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Killeen — Baby Gear & Clothes
Killeen neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, especially for families with little ones. Here are a few current offers you can check out.
Baby Bath Tub
Item: Green and white baby bath tub
Condition: Good condition
Location: Stan Schlueter/Robinett, Killeen, TX
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple baby bath tub that’s ready for its next home. Color is green and white, and the poster notes it’s in good shape.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Light Blue Jeans and Two-Piece Outfit
Item: Light blue jeans and a two-piece long sleeve and pants outfit
Condition: New, in sealed packaging
Location: Stan Schlueter/Robinett, Killeen, TX
Category: Clothing & accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Free clothing bundle that includes new light blue denim jeans plus a matching two-piece outfit (long sleeve top and pants). Both are still sealed in their original packaging.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Baby Stuff
Item: Assorted baby items (details in post)
Location: Clear Creek, Killeen, TX
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster has various baby items available in the Clear Creek area. They ask you to read the full description on Nextdoor and call or text them for details and pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Killeen tend to get claimed quickly, so if something looks useful for you or a neighbor, it’s a good idea to reach out to the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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