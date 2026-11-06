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Killeen

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Killeen — Baby Gear & Clothes

8 days ago

Killeen neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, especially for families with little ones. Here are a few current offers you can check out.

Baby Bath Tub

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTtHZ_1GoN8tRF00

Item: Green and white baby bath tub
Condition: Good condition
Location: Stan Schlueter/Robinett, Killeen, TX
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com

Simple baby bath tub that’s ready for its next home. Color is green and white, and the poster notes it’s in good shape.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Light Blue Jeans and Two-Piece Outfit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWU9b_1GoN8tRF00

Item: Light blue jeans and a two-piece long sleeve and pants outfit
Condition: New, in sealed packaging
Location: Stan Schlueter/Robinett, Killeen, TX
Category: Clothing & accessories
Source: nextdoor.com

Free clothing bundle that includes new light blue denim jeans plus a matching two-piece outfit (long sleeve top and pants). Both are still sealed in their original packaging.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Baby Stuff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jY3wA_1GoN8tRF00

Item: Assorted baby items (details in post)
Location: Clear Creek, Killeen, TX
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com

The poster has various baby items available in the Clear Creek area. They ask you to read the full description on Nextdoor and call or text them for details and pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Killeen tend to get claimed quickly, so if something looks useful for you or a neighbor, it’s a good idea to reach out to the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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