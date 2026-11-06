🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Killeen — Baby Gear & Clothes

Killeen neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, especially for families with little ones. Here are a few current offers you can check out.

Item: Green and white baby bath tub

Condition: Good condition

Location: Stan Schlueter/Robinett, Killeen, TX

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple baby bath tub that’s ready for its next home. Color is green and white, and the poster notes it’s in good shape.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Light blue jeans and a two-piece long sleeve and pants outfit

Condition: New, in sealed packaging

Location: Stan Schlueter/Robinett, Killeen, TX

Category: Clothing & accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Free clothing bundle that includes new light blue denim jeans plus a matching two-piece outfit (long sleeve top and pants). Both are still sealed in their original packaging.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted baby items (details in post)

Location: Clear Creek, Killeen, TX

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster has various baby items available in the Clear Creek area. They ask you to read the full description on Nextdoor and call or text them for details and pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Killeen tend to get claimed quickly, so if something looks useful for you or a neighbor, it’s a good idea to reach out to the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.