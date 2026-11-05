🍽️ Several Killeen Food & Hospitality Jobs With Growth Paths

Killeen’s food scene is busy, and a lot of chains here are hiring people who want steady hours and room to grow. If you like fast-paced work and friendly teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: MAC Pizza (Domino’s franchise)

MAC Pizza (Domino’s franchise) Location: Killeen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into leadership at a busy Domino’s store, helping run shifts, keep quality high, and “conquer the rush.” You’ll get training in hiring, sanitation, and team leadership—great if you have 1–2 years of management experience and want to move up.

Employer: McDonald’s (franchise-owned restaurant)

(franchise-owned restaurant) Location: Killeen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$68,400 base pay (DOE)

Run the whole restaurant, lead department managers, and own results in sales, service, and cleanliness. This role comes with vacation, personal days, medical/dental/vision, free meals, bonuses, and strong tuition/education benefits, ideal for experienced quick-service or retail leaders.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Killeen, TX

Type: Full-time (part-time may be available per listing)

(part-time may be available per listing) Salary: Not listed

Join the line at Chipotle, prepping fresh food by hand and rotating between stations like grill, cashier, and salsa. Perks include free meals, tuition assistance, paid time off, medical/dental/vision, digital tips, and clear paths to promotion (most managers start as crew).

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.