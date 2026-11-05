🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Killeen, TX

Killeen’s retail scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like helping customers and don’t mind a fast pace. If you’ve got people skills (and maybe some Spanish), these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Killeen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the online order and pickup side of the store—picking, staging, and validating orders while coaching the team on great service. You’ll help with scheduling, safety checks, and powered equipment (forklift/order picker) and work closely with Pro Sales; retail and customer service experience is a must, and bilingual skills are a plus.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Killeen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Second-in-command at the store: you’ll lead the team, handle customer issues, help hire and train staff, and run the shop when the Store Manager is out. This role comes with paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and tuition assistance, plus strong promote-from-within culture.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Killeen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line leader role for someone who loves customer service and wants light management experience. You’ll support managers with sales, returns, online/ship-to-store orders, opening/closing duties, and coaching teammates—same solid benefits package as other O’Reilly full-time roles, and auto parts knowledge is a bonus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings nearby, and many like to promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.