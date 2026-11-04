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🚧 Nov. 4 closure on West First Street at Cooke Place, 8:30–5
2 days ago
🚧 West First Street at Cooke Place closed Nov. 4 for water work
West First Street at the intersection with Cooke Place will be closed to through traffic on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to about 5:00 p.m. for waterline installations by Barnhill Contracting Company.
Here’s how to get around:
- Properties east of Cooke Place: Access from West First Street to the east and from Live Oak Court and First Flight Lane.
- Properties west of Cooke Place: Access from West First Street to the west and from Village Lane.
- Cooke Place residents:
- Until about 12:00 p.m.: Enter from West First Street to the east.
- After about 12:00 p.m.: Enter from West First Street to the west.
The closure is expected to end by 5:00 p.m. on November 4, 2026.
Questions? Call the Public Services Department at 252-480-4080.
More Info: Temporary Road Closure • Kill Devil Hills
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