🚧 Nov. 4 closure on West First Street at Cooke Place, 8:30–5

🚧 West First Street at Cooke Place closed Nov. 4 for water work

West First Street at the intersection with Cooke Place will be closed to through traffic on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to about 5:00 p.m. for waterline installations by Barnhill Contracting Company.

Here’s how to get around:

Properties east of Cooke Place : Access from West First Street to the east and from Live Oak Court and First Flight Lane .

: Access from and from and . Properties west of Cooke Place : Access from West First Street to the west and from Village Lane .

: Access from and from . Cooke Place residents : Until about 12:00 p.m. : Enter from West First Street to the east . After about 12:00 p.m. : Enter from West First Street to the west .

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The closure is expected to end by 5:00 p.m. on November 4, 2026.

Questions? Call the Public Services Department at 252-480-4080.