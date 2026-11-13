Kilgore’s plants are busy right now, and a few solid hands-on roles are open. If you like working with machines and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Kilgore, TX

Type: Full-time (manufacturing / machining)

Full-time (manufacturing / machining) Salary: Not listed

High-skill CNC role for someone who can read blueprints, write and edit G-code, and hold ±0.001" tolerances. You’ll program and set up CNC machines, cut steel and alloys, inspect parts, and help train operators—good fit if you want both hands-on work and a bit of leadership.

Employer: Revolution Sustainable Solutions, LLC / Revolution Company

Location: Kilgore, TX

Type: Full-time , multiple shifts ( 7am–3pm, 3pm–11pm, 11pm–7am )

, multiple shifts ( ) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level production job where you’ll inspect, pack, and label product, make small machine adjustments, and keep accurate production records. Expect to be on your feet, lift up to 50 lbs, and work around noise and changing temperatures—good option if you want steady hours and are okay with physical work.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.