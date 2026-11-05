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Kilgore

95th Kilgore Christmas Parade set for Dec. 1, 2026

5 days ago
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Christus Good Shepherd Health Systems will serve as a Presenting Sponsor for the 95th Annual Kilgore Christmas Parade, helping support local businesses, families, and traditions in Kilgore. The parade, themed Holly Dolly Christmas, will take place on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 6:30 PM in Downtown Kilgore.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Kilgore Area Chamber of Commerce

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