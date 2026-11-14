Kihei’s retail scene is busy, from gas stations to resort shops. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Location: 356 Huku Li’i Pl, Kihei, HI 96753

Salary: $23.00–$28.65/hour + $3.00 shift differential eligibility

Type: Full-time

Lead a busy HELE convenience store, support the Store Manager, and help keep things “Super Fast, Crazy Clean, Always Kind.” This role mixes customer service, cash handling, staff training, and store operations, with full benefits, 401(k) with company stock purchase options, and room to grow into higher retail leadership.

Employer: Tori Richard

Location: Kīhei, HI – Shops at Wailea & Whaler’s Village

– Shops at Wailea & Whaler’s Village Salary: Projected $17.00–$20.00/hour + commission & bonus potential

Type: Full-time and Part-time options

Join the Tori Richard ohana and help guests shop high-end resort wear in a friendly, stylish setting. You’ll focus on sales, client relationships, and visual merchandising, with perks like a uniform allowance, generous employee discount, flexible schedules, 401(k) with match, and health benefits for full-time staff.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.