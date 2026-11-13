Kihei has a few solid driving jobs open right now, mostly with national auto parts chains that offer steady hours and room to grow.

Here are the top 3 transportation openings hiring in Kihei, HI this week:

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Kihei, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $25.00 per hour (plus possible bonuses/premiums)

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops, handle returns, and keep the vehicle clean and safe. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, have a clean driving record, and want benefits like PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, and health insurance.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Kihei, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Use company vehicles (no CDL needed) to deliver parts to commercial customers and help with returns and pickups. Great if you want flexible, lighter hours, enjoy talking with customers, and have basic automotive knowledge.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Kihei, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Similar to the part‑time role but with a full-time schedule that can include mornings, nights, weekends, and some overtime. Good option if you want steady hours and long‑term growth in an essential industry, using company vehicles and building strong customer relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby and clear paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.