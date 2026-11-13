Kihei’s hospitality scene is buzzing, with resorts and hotels staffing up for busy seasons and special events. If you’ve got kitchen skills or love helping guests, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Marriott International (JW Marriott)

Marriott International (JW Marriott) Location: Wailea, Kihei, HI

Type: Full-time, Management

Salary: $77,000–$106,000 per year + bonus eligible

Lead the back-of-house operations at a luxury resort, managing dish room, night cleaning, banquet plating, and kitchen utility staff. This role is ideal if you have several years of food & beverage or culinary operations experience and want a high-responsibility job with relocation assistance and a global hotel brand.

Employer: Hotel Wailea

Location: Kīhei, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.00–$29.00 per hour

Join an award-winning fine dining team in one of the most beautiful kitchens in the Pacific, crafting plated desserts, breads, ice creams, and more. Great fit if you have pastry experience, want to grow under a Pastry Chef/Executive Chef, and like strong benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO).

Employer: Hotel Wailea

Location: Kīhei, HI

Type: Full-time & Part-time (on-site)

Salary: $17.65 per hour

Front-of-house role greeting guests, handling luggage, driving the shuttle around Wailea/Makena, and helping with valet and beach setups. Good for friendly, service-minded folks who enjoy being active and outdoors, with benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many hotels are open to training the right person. Share this with a friend who’s looking for work on Maui.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.