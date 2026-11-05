🛒 Kihei Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings Paying $17–$24/hr

Kihei’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Kihei, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75 – $18.25/hr

Help shoppers hunt for deals at a major off-price retailer. This role is all about friendly customer service, keeping the store clean and organized, and working different areas of the store as needed.

Employer: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (HELE convenience store)

Location: 356 Huku Li'i Pl, Kihei, HI 96753

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.50 – $24.15/hr (+ possible $3.00 shift differential)

Work as a cashier and customer service pro at a busy HELE gas and convenience store. You’ll ring up sales, stock shelves, keep the site clean, and can grow into higher roles over time, with 401(k) and stock purchase options for part-timers.

Employer: Tommy Bahama

Location: Kihei, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 (or minimum wage) – $24.00/hr

Join a laid-back, island-inspired clothing brand and help guests find outfits that fit their style. You’ll greet shoppers, share product knowledge, and support store events in a fun, resort-style setting.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.