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Kihei
🍽️ Multiple Kihei Hospitality Jobs With $20–$26/hr Pay
3 days ago
Kihei’s hospitality scene is busy, and a few solid roles are open right now. If you like working with visitors or in a fast-paced kitchen, these are worth a look.
Dishwasher – Kitchen Tip Pool (3% of Sales)
- Employer: Hali‘imaile General Store
- Location: Kīhei, HI
- Pay: From $26.00/hour + kitchen tip pool (3% of sales)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person
This role keeps the back of house running: washing dishes, helping with food prep, bussing, and supporting banquets and catering. Good fit if you like a tight kitchen crew, steady hours, and the chance to grow in the restaurant world.
Guest Service Associate – WorldMark Kihei Resort
- Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.
- Location: Kihei, HI
- Pay: About $20.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Work the front desk at a busy resort, welcoming guests, checking them in and out, handling payments, and answering questions about the area. Any shift (morning, evening, or overnight) and strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and wellness programs for eligible staff.
If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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