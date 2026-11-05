🍽️ Multiple Kihei Hospitality Jobs With $20–$26/hr Pay

Kihei’s hospitality scene is busy, and a few solid roles are open right now. If you like working with visitors or in a fast-paced kitchen, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hali‘imaile General Store

Hali‘imaile General Store Location: Kīhei, HI

Pay: From $26.00/hour + kitchen tip pool (3% of sales)

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

This role keeps the back of house running: washing dishes, helping with food prep, bussing, and supporting banquets and catering. Good fit if you like a tight kitchen crew, steady hours, and the chance to grow in the restaurant world.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Location: Kihei, HI

Pay: About $20.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Work the front desk at a busy resort, welcoming guests, checking them in and out, handling payments, and answering questions about the area. Any shift (morning, evening, or overnight) and strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and wellness programs for eligible staff.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.