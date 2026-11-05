🔧 Kihei Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple $25–34/hr Roles

Kihei’s resort and apartment communities are busy and hiring. If you like working with your hands and being outdoors, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Frontier Investment

Frontier Investment Location: Kīhei, HI

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $21.00 – $24.00 per hour

Work at a 200-unit apartment community, handling repairs, apartment turns, basic HVAC and appliances, plus some groundskeeping. Comes with health, dental, life insurance, paid time off, and steady 40 hours per week.

Employer: Marriott Vacations Worldwide / Aqua Aston Hospitality

Location: Kihei, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 per hour

Clean villas (kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms) and help guests enjoy their stay in a resort setting. Offers medical/dental/vision, 401(k), travel discounts, tuition help, counseling support, and fun site perks like free parking and team lunches.

Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations

Location: Kīhei, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Listed ranges include $23.50 – $27.75 per hour (varies by posting)

Keep resort grounds looking sharp: weeding, watering, mowing, trimming, and general cleanup using pro landscape equipment. Full-time team members get medical, dental, vision from Day One, 401(k) with match, paid time off, sick days, travel discounts, and DailyPay options.

Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations

Location: Kīhei, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.50 – $34.25 per hour

Mid-level maintenance role taking care of guestrooms, public areas, and back-of-house with carpentry, plumbing, painting, drywall, and general repairs. Includes Day One medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, sick days, travel discounts, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.