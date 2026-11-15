IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Crispy Cones in Idaho Falls is facing more than $2000 in damages after a break-in early this morning. Owner Moroni Corral took to Facebook Saturday morning sharing the startling security camera footage of a perpetrator leaving the building with stolen property.

According to the Crispy Cones Facebook page, someone broke into the Idaho Falls location just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, November 14. Police are investigating and currently reviewing surveillance footage from nearby business cameras.

Crispy Cones is asking anyone who saw something suspicious or has security camera footage from the area to share it with local law enforcement.

Corral posting, "This is not what Idaho is about," and going on to say they understand one person's actions do not define the community at large or the good people and customers in the area.

"We believe Idaho is about strong communities, good neighbors, supporting local businesses, and looking out for one another," he wrote on Facebook.

Despite the early-morning break-in, Crispy Cones remained open Saturday.