IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects as of early Saturday morning related to a shooting incident in an Idaho Falls neighborhood. Stratton Bair (19) and Jaiden Dominguez (21) are in custody following the disturbance.

Deputies responded to a call just before 11 p.m. on Friday, November 13 at the 200 block of N. Contor Ave. Residents reported hearing shots fired and finding bullet holes in their home.

While on scene, police confirmed there were no injuries to anyone living at the residence. Several bullet casings were found at the front of the home and Deputies reported damage to the house, a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Also near 11 p.m. on Friday evening, officials responded to a burglary report at a nearby home on N. Adam Dr. Deputies located 19-year-old Stratton Bair attempting to break into a home.

Police found Bair with a handgun and a vaping device containing illegal substances. Bair was reportedly deeply intoxicated and claimed he lived at the residence he was attempting to violate. Bair denied firing the handgun but later admitted to firing shots into the air.

Deputies also located 21-year-old Jaiden Dominguez walking in the area near the scene. Dominguez was also heavily intoxicated and detained while the investigation continued. He was later transported and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of Pedestrian Under the Influence.

Police confirmed the shell casings found in front of the Contor Ave home matched the remaining ammunition in Bair's handgun.

Officials then moved to arrest Bair, when he argued he didn't "want to go to jail," according to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. He said he would pay police $1000 to let him go.

Bair was booked into the county jail on felony charges of Unlawful Discharging of a Firearm at a Dwelling and Attempted Bribery. Bair also faces misdemeanor charges for Posession of a Firearm While Under the Influence, Attempted Unlawful Entry and Posession of Marijuana.

Deputies say Bair continued to make verbal threats towards officers on the way to the jail and said he would kill them.

As the investigation continues, officials have not discovered a particular motive or connection to the victims at the residence and the two suspects. Multiple points in the home have been identified as damaged by rounds from the handgun. Bullets passed through walls and living spaces near occupants inside.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has not released any further information at this time.