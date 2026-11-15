REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Eastern Idaho is better prepared for an emergency tonight thanks to the latest class of local emergency volunteers.

Around 25 graduates of the Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, program participated in a mock earthquake today as the final step of their training.

The CERT course trains regular residents in light search and rescue, fire safety, and basic medical care so they can help neighbors before the arrival of professional responders. During the concluding exercise, volunteers managed response activities, treated injuries and rescued actors.

“You don't really get to realize what it's like until you get there and you're doing the mock scenario and realize, oh, this really could happen,” volunteer Hyrum Hansen said. “They just want people in the community to be trained and to know these skills and these abilities so that when disaster does hit, we as a community are prepared and ready for it.”

Organizers say while volunteers are ready to step up, individuals and families also need their own personal emergency plans. Jon Corpany, regional volunteer CERT program manager, encouraged residents to prepare kits stocked for several days.

“Well, individuals and families should have some kind of an emergency kit, and hopefully it's going to last you 96 hours so that you have supplies on hand to evacuate your home and be self-sustaining for 96 hours,” Corpany said. “We just encourage people to have their own supplies and not be reliant on others, but to be able to be self-reliant.”

For more information on how to build your own emergency kit or response plan, click HERE. For more information on CERT, click HERE.