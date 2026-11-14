CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)- Four Light the World Giving Machines are now open and ready for public use at the Idaho Central Credit Union headquarters in Chubbuck. Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the charity vending kiosks allow visitors to donate directly to non-profit organizations.

A kickoff event Friday marked the start of the giving season with performances, a tree lighting and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Representatives from participating charities gathered at the ICCU campus, where donors can select specific charitable items for individuals and families in need.

Charity volunteers highlighted the direct effect of contributions on recipients. Greg Chapman, a volunteer for Mentors International, recalled seeing donation impacts firsthand. “Last summer, we went on a trip to Mexico to see firsthand what it actually does in the lives of people,” Chapman said.

“And that was fantastic. We got to see the chickens that they donated. And we helped build a chicken coop. And, it was just a wonderful experience. The people just had tears of appreciation after, we were done. So it was it was very rewarding.”

Days for Girls International helps women and girls who struggle with period poverty. CEO Tiffany Larson said participating in the initiative accelerated her organization's reach. “The first year, we were able to reach more than 28,000 additional girls. It's amazing. This is our third year in the machines and globally we have reached 4 million girls and 145 countries,” Larson said.

The machines will remain at the Chubbuck location until Nov. 29. Following their stay in Chubbuck, the machines will travel to Rexburg before finishing their Eastern Idaho tour in Idaho Falls.