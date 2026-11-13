POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - After the tragic events of the Victor Perez incident Pocatello's law enforcement under go an autism spectrum disorder communication training.

The training helps train law enforcers and first responders how to communicate with autistic individuals and their families.

"There's a lot of people we talk to that and deal with on a regular basis that have autism," says Derrick Daniels captain of support services. "It's good to know how to talk to them, calm things down, talk to them on a personal level, and understand where they are coming from."

The training isn't just for the first responders, but also for the community. A free city wide training is taking place in Pocatello on Saturday Nov. 14th where we can learn how to better communicate to law enforcement.

Retired Detective and national autism trainer Sherri Conrado says "It isn't just fire, EMS and police and dispatch. It's the community as well as a parent with a son on the spectrum. If I don't provide anything to dispatch when I need help with my son, then how are you going to successfully interact with him? It takes both of us."