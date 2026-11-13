Originally Published: 13 NOV 26 17:46 ET

By Jeff Simon and Nicki Brown, Isabel Rosales, Dalia Faheid, Tori B. Powell, Aleena Fayaz, Emma Tucker, Zachary Slater

(CNN) -- All flights in the United States are grounded until further notice, “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” the Federal Aviation Administration said. The issue was caused by a temporary telecommunications outage, according to the FAA.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the ground stop did not stem from a threat to the US, and preliminary reports indicate this was not a cyberattack, law enforcement sources told CNN.

FBI personnel across the country are continuing to monitor the situation, according to another law enforcement source.

Mullin said officials have not yet discussed a time frame for resolving the FAA communications outage as the administration focuses on passenger safety.

“We have not discussed any timeframe,” he told reporters at the White House.

“It’s going to take some time,” he went on. “And so this isn’t going to just be resolved and turned around within the hour.”

Some parts of the national airspace went to “ATC Zero” on Friday, a term that means no air traffic control services can be provided.

“Approach is ATC Zero, and Chicago Center is close to being ATC Zero as well for equipment,” a controller warned pilots approaching Chicago in audio captured by the site ATC.com. “We lost all of the frequencies and all of the automation for the handoff and strips and stuff.”

The last time there was a nationwide ground stop was in January 2023, when a pilot notification system went down.

Prior to that, the last nationwide ground stop was issued after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

The-CNN-Wire

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