IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A Rigby man and registered sex offender faces life behind bars after a Bonneville County jury convicted him of sexually assaulting a child.

Lance Paul Empey, 52, was found guilty on Nov. 12 of lewd conduct with a child under 16. Because of his prior criminal history, the jury also found him guilty of a persistent violator enhancement, which carries a heavier penalty.

According to court documents, the charges stem from a February 2024 incident involving a 9-year-old girl.

Records from the Idaho Sex Offender Registry show Empey has been required to register as a sex offender since June 16, 1993, following a conviction for battery with intent to commit lewd conduct.

The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office stated in a Facebook post that Empey is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2027. He faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.