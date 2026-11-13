FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Two men are in custody, and tribal leaders have convened an emergency public safety meeting after a fight between two men resulted in multiple bullets being shot toward Fort Hall Elementary on Wednesday, November 11.

Fort Hall Police responded to an anonymous call about a shooting at 1331 C. Avenue at 7:59 a.m., according to a Sho-Ban News post shared by the Fort Hall Police Department. The shooter, Adan Balderas Diaz Sr., was identified by his shaved head and camouflaged jacket.

When officers arrived on scene, one soon identified the two men the caller had described. The individuals ran away upon being confronted, with Diaz entering a nearby home and dropping a 9 mm pistol close to the staircase.

He then exited the home and was quickly apprehended on foot.

The second man was also arrested and charged with obstructing an officer.

Students nearby at Fort Hall Elementary were placed on lockdown while they were eating breakfast in the gym. School staff immediately placed the campus on lockdown as a precaution.

Multiple shell casings were found in the yard of the C Avenue residence, which investigators say likely came from the 9 mm pistol. Police determined the shots were fired toward the elementary school, striking playground equipment and a building just south of the gymnasium.

The Shoshone Bannock Tribal Court is charging Diaz with 88 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, plus additional charges for unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, and obstructing an officer. The case has also been referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for review of potential federal charges.

No injuries have been reported from the case.

Following the shooting, the Fort Hall Business Council held an emergency meeting with Tribal law enforcement officials to review the incident and address broader public safety challenges in the area, according to Roselynn Yazzie of the Tribal Office of Public Affairs.

In that meeting, council members emphasized the need for accountability and proactive measures. Yazzie writes that the council is "actively evaluating all available legal and administrative options within the Tribal Law to address ongoing public safety threats and protect the welfare of the community and will continue working closely with law enforcement and other agencies to determine the most effective course of action."

In a joint statement, the Council stated, “The Fort Hall Business Council holds the safety and well-being of our children and community as our highest priority. We have zero tolerance for actions that jeopardize public safety. We are committed to taking every appropriate action available to protect all who call the Fort Hall Reservation home."

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes also thanked community members who reported the shooting and assisted investigators. Moving forward, tribal officials said they will work closely with Blackfoot School District 55, law enforcement, and community partners to strengthen coordination and improve information sharing during emergencies affecting local schools and neighborhoods.