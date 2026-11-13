Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 12, 2026

Idaho public school enrollment dropped by 8,983 students this fall, or 2.9% over the summer, according to data provided by the Idaho Department of Education.

There are 304,871 students enrolled in schools across Idaho, down from 313,854 at the end of last school year.

This is the largest enrollment drop in at least 10 years, and the drop continues a yearslong trend.

A number of factors can impact school enrollment, from birth rates to home prices to school choice.

The biggest winners — charter schools, which gained nearly a thousand students, propelled by the fall opening of seven.

The biggest losers — traditional districts, including Idaho's largest West Ada. The Boise School district, Idaho's second largest, continued its years-long losing trend with a drop of more than 1,000. All but 15 of 117 districts lost students.

Virtual schools, either charters or those governed by districts, also showed big losses.

The migration away from virtual schools and possibly to homeschooling or private schools coincides with the first year of the Idaho Parental Choice Tax Credit, which 12,561 students applied for. The funds, up to $5,000 per student or $7,500 for a student with special needs, can be used to cover homeschooling costs and private school tuition. But very little is known about who received the tax credit, after requests for demographic data were denied.

Enrollment numbers change throughout the year as students move and schools correct data inputs. Districts report enrollment to the state monthly. EdNews compared 2026 spring counts to this fall for this story.

Enrollment change varies by age and school type

Idaho's enrollment decline is concentrated among elementary students, while enrollment continues to grow in middle and high schools, EdNews reported earlier this year. Idaho's population continues to increase, with over 2 million residents statewide, but just 8% of growth is attributed to school-aged children, according to Idaho Department of Labor Economist Lisa Grigg.

Charter schools showed a net gain of about 515 students. New charter schools accounted for 2,124 students, ranging from 658 at Brabion Academy to 14 at Trailhead Virtual Academy.

The largest charter enrollment loss was at Idaho Home Learning Academy, with 742 students. IHLA came under fire last legislative session after a report found payments to families of up to $1,800 were spent inappropriately. Payments have more guardrails on how they're spent this year. At the same time, families could apply for a larger tax credit to homeschool.

Virtual public schools received a $3 million funding cut last session. Enrollment in both charter and district-run online schools dropped last year.

Quick facts:

39 of 82 charter schools gained or maintained enrollment.

43 charter schools lost enrollment.

15 of 117 traditional public school districts gained or maintained enrollment.

102 traditional districts lost enrollment.

The largest enrollment gain in a traditional district was 30 students (8%) in tiny Plummer-Worley.

Only small districts gained enrollment, except for Lakeland, which added two students to its 4,650 total.

Top 5 enrollment increases

ISucceed Virtual High: 175, or 10% Idaho Virtual High: 129, or 16% Doral Academy of Idaho: 101, or 33% Gem Prep: Online: 70, or 17% Inspire Academics: 70, or 5%

*This list excludes schools that opened this fall

Top 5 enrollment decreases

Boise: 1,085, or 5% West Ada: 745, or 2% Idaho Home Learning Academy: 742, or 10% Nampa: 646, 5% Pocatello: 518, 5%

See your district or charter enrollment here:

2026-2027 October enollment comparison for scrolly.pdf by rschrader

EdNews data analyst Randy Schrader contributed to this story.