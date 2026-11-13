POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — As winter quickly approaches in southeast Idaho, freezing temperatures can turn into a fight for survival for those experiencing homelessness. In response, The Valley Mission and Housing Alliance Community Partnership will launch an emergency warming shelter Wednesday, Nov. 18, in Pocatello.

Located at 805 North Main Street, the shelter will open from 7 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. on any night when temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees. The Pocatello shelter will provide both men and women with basic food and a heated sleeping area.

The Warming Shelter depends on dedicated community members to sacrifice their time to help our neighbors through the coldest nights of the year. While the current team is set to kick the shelter off next week, Valley Mission says they are looking for additional volunteers 18 and older to help cover overnight shifts.

"Whether you volunteer for a shift, donate winter essentials, or help spread the word, YOU can make a life-saving difference. No one in our community should have to face a freezing winter night alone," said Valley Mission Director Karl Pettit in a news release.

New volunteers can join a training session later this month at First Baptist Church in Pocatello.

VOLUNTEER TRAINING

· Monday, November 30 | 6:30 PM

First Baptist Church

408 N. Arthur Avenue, Pocatello

For more information, click HERE.