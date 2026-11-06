Inspired to serve: The volunteers behind every election

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - When you went to cast your ballot for this election, you may have recognized a familiar face at your polling site. Longtime volunteers and Chief Judges have kept ballots organized and voters moving for years and across generations.

"This is my 39th year," Susan VanOrden, the chief judge for Precinct 11, said. "I told them, 'Well, I for sure will stay till 40. Then we'll see what happens.'"

Susan has spent years of her life at the polling sites – helping voters cast their ballots as well as being a friendly face community members look forward to seeing each election.

"Because I've done it for so many years, when they come in to go to the election to vote, they look and they see me and they go, 'Oh yeah, we're at the right place!' So I don't know if that's good or bad, but you know, I'm there."

Every election, hundreds of community members dedicate their time to helping others make their voices heard.

"I started in 2018, two weeks before my 18th birthday," Samuel Jacobs, the chief judge of Precinct 4 said.

Sam has a similar story – with a love of his country, a commitment to the democratic process, and a mother's love to guide the way. Despite belonging to different generations and having very different life experiences, both were inspired by their mothers' service to dedicate themselves to serving others.

"My mom used to volunteer and work on the elections when I was growing up," Susan said. "I just thought, it's the one really patriotic thing and community thing that I can do."

Susan always knew when election season was approaching, her mother would be at the polls, helping voters make their voices heard.

When Sam was young, he often accompanied his mother on election nights, witnessing firsthand her commitment to the democratic process.

"My mom has been working elections with her friends for as long as I can remember," Sam said. "And kind of being able to connect to that part of my family was really nice."

For both of them, stepping up at the polls is about more than civic duty.

It's a living tribute to the mothers who showed them the way and a commitment to passing that same spirit of service on to the next generation.

Do you want to volunteer at the polls and help your community with their civic duty? You can find information on how to volunteer for our next election at the Bonneville County Elections Office.