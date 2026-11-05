Potential homicide in Pocatello; person of interest being questioned

POCATELLO – Pocatello police officers were called to a disturbance at an apartment complex on 1119 North Main at 2:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon.



Lt. Lacey from the Pocatello Police Department reports that they discovered a man deceased at the complex. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.



Police have detained and are questioning a person of interest at this time.



The incident remains under investigation. Pocatello Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.



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