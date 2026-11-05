Community steps up for young family of Raft River firefighter killed in crash; Gov. orders flags at half-mast

UPDATED: Nov. 6th, 2026 at 10:02 a.m.

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho community is rallying around the family of two Raft River firefighters following a tragic crash earlier this week that claimed the life of one firefighter and left another hospitalized.

On Monday night, a Raft River Fire Department truck went off East Yale Road in Cassia County and crashed. Both firefighters on board sustained serious injuries and were flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, according to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office.

Joseph Wyatt Gates, 24, succumbed to his injuries, according to the Bannock County Coroner’s Office. The second firefighter, identified by family friends as Gates' brother-in-law, remains hospitalized.

Community Support and Fundraiser

In the wake of the tragedy, friends of the family have launched a GiveSendGo fundraiser

to support Gates' wife, Madi, and their infant daughter. Wyatt and Madi had been married for a couple of years and welcomed their daughter home just a month ago.

"Instead of the quiet, joyful newborn weeks they had planned together, Madi is now facing the unthinkable: planning a funeral, caring for a newborn on her own, and standing beside her brother as he recovers," states the fundraiser.

The campaign will help Madi cover unexpected funeral and burial expenses, medical bills not covered by insurance, and everyday living costs. The community has already shown an outpouring of support, raising more than $14K in the past week.

For more information, click HERE.

State of Idaho Honors Gates' Life and Service

Governor Brad Little directed that U.S. and State of Idaho flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Gates' life and service. The flags will remain at half-staff until the day after Gates' memorial service, which has not yet been announced.



"I join many Idahoans in expressing deep sadness by the tragic loss of Joseph Wyatt Gates, a brave firefighter who died in the line of duty," Little said. "Please keep the Gates family, the other injured firefighter, and all of our brave first responders in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner officially released Gates' name on Thursday, highlighting his courage, dedication, and volunteer commitment to the fire service.



“I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to everyone who knew and cherished Joseph, and may God bless his family,” Danner said.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

Editor’s Note:Local News 8 has not independently verified the crowdfunding campaign linked in this article. Those who wish to donate do so at their own discretion.



