Rexburg police stop attempted kidnapping and violent attack

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Two brothers have been accused of beating and trying to kidnap a man in Rexburg on October 26.



Witnesses told police Martin Osbaldo Orozco and Ignacio Orozco Perez attacked the victim as he went to throw away some garbage in the morning.

Court records say Martin Orozco threatened the victim that he was going to be shot, as his brother, Ignacio Orozco Perez, aimed a .22 Caliber pistol at the victim.

The two beat the victim and hit him in the head and face with the pistol.

They then shoved the firearm into the victim’s back and led him to a truck where they attempted to tie him up and put him in the back of Perez’s vehicle, according to court documents.

The attempted kidnapping ended when Rexburg Police arrived.

The arrest report said the two brothers accused the victim of infidelity.

According to court documents, the victim “was spitting up blood, bleeding from the back of his head, and had multiple welts and bruises on his face.”

The brothers said that the victim had attacked them first.

The two brothers are being held in the Madison County Jail.



Local News 8 reached out to the attorneys of both men.

Ignacio Perez’s attorney, Jeremy Swofford said, “No comment.”

Martin Orozco’s lawyer, Michael Winchester, has not yet responded to multiple attempts to contact him Thursday afternoon.

Ignacio Orozco Perez faces three felony charges of aggravated assault (with deadly weapon or instrument), aggravated battery and first degree kidnapping.

Martin Osbaldo Orozco faces four felony charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, first degree kidnapping and grand theft.

The fact that these charges have been filed does not implicate the accused. They are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty.