Pocatello City Council will vote on $4.5 million settlement for Victor Perez’s family

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Pocatello's City Council is scheduled to vote on Thursday to authorize funds to settle a federal civil lawsuit brought by the family of Victor Perez.

Perez was shot and killed by Pocatello police officers in April 2025. Police were called to the home because of a possible disturbance. The shooting happened only seconds after officers arrived, when they saw Perez holding a knife. Perez was a nonverbal autistic teen and had cerebral palsy. The officers were later cleared of any criminal charges.

Court documents filed on October 26, 2026, say the City of Pocatello agrees to pay $4.5 million to Luis Alicea, Wanda Alicia, and Ana Vazquez.

Pocatello's City Council agenda has the action item listed as a Resolution of Pending Litigation.

Under the agreement, Luis Alicea, Victor's grandfather, will receive 60% of the settlement. Wanda Alicea and Perez's sister will each receive 20%.

After attorney's fees and court costs, Luis Alicea will receive a net settlement of $1,611,099.04, Wanda Alicea will receive $532,099.04, and Ana Vazquez will receive $667,099.04.

The funds will be partially paid from the city's reserve fund and insurance claim.

Local News 8 reached out to the family's attorney. James Cook said they cannot comment now but will once the settlement is finalized.

The settlement does not necessarily constitute an admission of wrongdoing by the city or its officers.