Small fire at Ririe Junior-Senior High School cancels classes

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) — Rechargeable batteries that overheated caused a small fire at the Ririe Junior-Senior High School on Thursday morning.

According to school officials, the fire originated in the custodial closet. Damage is reported to be minor.

School officials decided to cancel classes because of the lingering smell of smoke in the building. They were hoping to continue classes but decided, for the safety of students and staff, to dismiss class for the remainder of the day.

"While we initially anticipated being able to proceed with the school day, further assessment of the building prompted us to reconsider," the district stated in a news release. "The safety and well-being of our students and staff will always come first, and we believe dismissing classes was the most appropriate decision under the circumstances."