    Dead pigeons found around American Falls should be avoided

    By Tucker Robertson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBG14_0wNcadwJ00
    AMERICAN FALLS IDAHO IS WHERE I GREW UP Facebook
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eukeq_0wNcadwJ00
    AMERICAN FALLS IDAHO IS WHERE I GREW UP Facebook
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48vadh_0wNcadwJ00

    AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Dead pigeons should be avoided, American Falls Police Department released a post on Facebook regarding the dead birds.

    The post said “Per request of Idaho Department of Fish and Game, please stay away from the pigeons being reported deceased on and near the downtown area.  We are aware of the concern and IDFG is currently investigating.”

    While we appreciate viewers who have sent in photos of the birds, you should avoid getting close to them. You can see some of these pictures above from the AMERICAN FALLS IDAHO IS WHERE I GREW UP Facebook page.

    James Boswell
    1d ago
    they were stumbling around like they were drunk... couldn't fly to get out of the way. most drivers tried to avoid them some intentionally ran them over. we saw most of it from the tattoo/vape shop on the corner of idaho street
