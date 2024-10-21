Open in App
    Police searching for 3 in Hillcroft robbery; one with assault rifle

    By Rachel Estrada,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BmTip_0wFw99jg00

    HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police is asking for you help to find three suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery. It happened back on June 27th when the three suspects entered a smoke shop 6100 of Hillcroft in southwest Houston. One of them you see here enter the store branding an assault rifle. He demanded an employee open the register. The second suspect was also caught on camera grabbing several items from one of the counters while the third stayed at the door. If you have any information contact crime stoppers 713-222-tips (8477).

