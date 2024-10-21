Police searching for armed suspect in Tidwell robbery

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs your help to identify the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery.

On Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at around 12:30 a.m., an unknown male entered a convenience store, located at the 6700 block of W. Tidwell, in Houston, Texas. The male walked up to the employee behind the counter, displayed a handgun in his waistband, and demanded the money from the register in Spanish. The store clerk complied with the suspect and gave him the money from the cash drawer. Once the suspect had the cash, he fled the location on foot. Houston PD #1420505-24

Suspect description

Hispanic male, 25 to 35 years old, 5’5 to 5’6, 130 to 140 pounds, black hair, light brown complexion, yellow long sleeve pullover, light colored blue jeans and black shoes. Had a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

How to report it anonymously

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

