    RODEOHOUSTON unveils new face for 2025 livestock show

    By Todd Travon Rogers,

    2 days ago

    HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will return in 2025 with a new face at the center of all the action. RODEOHOUSTON announced that John Harrison will succeed Mr. Leon Coffee as the official barrelman for the 2025 Rodeo .

    “We are excited to have John Harrison join us at RODEOHOUSTON. He has become one of the industry’s finest entertainers and we are thrilled to introduce him to our guests at RODEOHOUSTON,” said Rodeo president and CEO, Chris Boleman . “While stepping into the legendary shoes of Leon Coffee in the barrel is no small feat, John is extremely talented, and we’re excited to see what he does at RODEOHOUSTON. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Leon, who will now captivate our audience from the stands and continue to be an integral part of our annual event.”

    Mr. Leon Coffee was a pivotal performer in the annual act, joining in the 90s and making unforgettable memories for rodeo-goers until his death earlier this month. Mr. Coffee handpicked his successor, Harrison, who is one of the most accomplished rodeo barrelmen in the sport.

    Originally from Soper, Oklahoma, Harrison is a nine-time Clown/ Barrelman of the Year, eight-time Comedy Act of the Year, and is a member of “The Clown Family” a famous traveling act.

    Harrison will make his RODEOHOUSTON debut on opening night at NRG Stadium — on March 4, 2025.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

