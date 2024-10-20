Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KIAH

    5-year-old shot after finding gun at northwest Houston home, sheriff says

    By Chad Washington,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C7AgG_0wElkwg400

    HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A 5-year-old child was injured after finding a gun in a northwest Houston home overnight on Sunday morning.

    Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office were called to a home on the 8400 block of Parasol Lane. They discovered a 5-year-old girl with a gunshot wound and believed the child found a gun and unintentionally shot herself.

    The child was rushed to a hospital by an ambulance , underwent surgery and is expected to survive, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

    There were other children and adults in the residence when the incident happened, Gonzalez said.

    Deputies did make an arrest in the incident, as Jason Nguyen, identified as the child’s stepfather, was charged with felon possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

    Harris County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene and the investigation continues.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    waves
    1d ago
    is the little girl okay?
    shuvool
    1d ago
    What you do with your guns, whether locking them in a safe or not, is your business. Howwever, if someone gets a hold of your firearms and does something with them, it should legally be treated exactly as if you did whatever it is yourself. Your firearms are your responsibility. If you can't be bothered to lock up your firearms or keep them on your person, whatever happens with them is 100% on you
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Double homicide-suicide stems from domestic violence incident in South Houston
    KIAH3 days ago
    Two teens shot in southeast Houston apartment complex
    KIAH2 days ago
    Police searching for 3 in Hillcroft robbery; one with assault rifle
    KIAH1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Teen girl shot multiple times in north Houston parking lot
    KIAH2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    PHOTOS: Fake fentanyl lab in north Houston busted
    KIAH1 day ago
    Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson to testify at Capitol after dramatic stay of execution
    KIAH2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Police searching for armed suspect in Tidwell robbery
    KIAH1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Why are some NFL players wearing two mouth guards?
    KIAH2 days ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    KIAH2 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel50 minutes ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Pontotoc County Man Kills Nephew, Arrested
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    VIDEO: Police rescue stranded drivers in severe flooding in New Mexico
    KIAH1 day ago
    Bail reform public meetings hosted by Harris County officials Oct. 24-25
    KIAH1 day ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    RODEOHOUSTON unveils new face for 2025 livestock show
    KIAH1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy