5-year-old shot after finding gun at northwest Houston home, sheriff says

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A 5-year-old child was injured after finding a gun in a northwest Houston home overnight on Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office were called to a home on the 8400 block of Parasol Lane. They discovered a 5-year-old girl with a gunshot wound and believed the child found a gun and unintentionally shot herself.

The child was rushed to a hospital by an ambulance , underwent surgery and is expected to survive, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

There were other children and adults in the residence when the incident happened, Gonzalez said.

Deputies did make an arrest in the incident, as Jason Nguyen, identified as the child’s stepfather, was charged with felon possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene and the investigation continues.

