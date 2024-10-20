17-year-old teenage girl found shot dead in apartment parking lot in north Houston

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A 17-year-old teen girl was found dead in the parking lot of a north Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, authorities said.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office discovered the girl with multiple gunshot wounds at midnight Saturday night in the parking lot of the Costa Ibiza apartments, located at 17217 Hafer Road.

Investigators conducted interviews with some of the witnesses as they attempted to gather information about what led to the shooting. They believe some sort of altercation happened before the shooting.

As of Sunday morning, there are no suspects in the shooting.

