‘Victory for tonight’: Dr. Phil reacts to Robert Roberson’s delay of execution

(KIAH) — Dr. Phil McGraw has welcomed a Texas Supreme Court decision to halt the execution of death row inmate Robert Roberson, who was convicted for the 2002 murder of his 2-year-old daughter.

The ruling came just over an hour before Roberson’s death warrant was set to expire, following an unprecedented move by a House committee to subpoena him after his scheduled execution.

The execution by lethal injection would have been the first linked to a “shaken baby” syndrome case .

The court’s ruling temporarily blocks Roberson’s execution while allowing for his potential testimony before lawmakers next week, as part of a legislative review of his case.

Dr. Phil recently visited Roberson in prison and aired a two-part special on his case the day prior to the ruling.

He has been involved in discussions surrounding wrongful convictions and has worked with the Innocence Project on several occasions.

