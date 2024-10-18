Former Katy ISD assistant principal charged with assaulting student

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A student at Katy ISD’s Mayde Creek High School came home with a bruised face. And police say, a former assistant principal caused the injuries.

Court documents show that there is video showing Adrian Lee Berg assaulting the student. Records show the student was pushed onto the ground and rammed against a wall.

The teen had to be hospitalized.

Katy ISD said in a statement that Berg has resigned.

Berg was in court on Thursday and his bond was set at $50,000.

