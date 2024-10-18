Open in App
    Former Katy ISD assistant principal charged with assaulting student

    By Chad Washington,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QsMXh_0wC10R3r00

    HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A student at Katy ISD’s Mayde Creek High School came home with a bruised face. And police say, a former assistant principal caused the injuries.

    Court documents show that there is video showing Adrian Lee Berg assaulting the student. Records show the student was pushed onto the ground and rammed against a wall.

    The teen had to be hospitalized.

    Katy ISD said in a statement that Berg has resigned.

    Berg was in court on Thursday and his bond was set at $50,000.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    MsRatherUnique
    2d ago
    I saw a story that was more in depth and the child was unruly and it took all of his strength to restrain the child. That's where the bruising came from. I am so sick of these parents have ssa raising their children and sending them to school expecting professionals to deal with them.
    View all comments
