    HOU Airports announces new MX connection ahead of 2026 World Cup

    By Todd Travon Rogers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B62PZ_0w6Dnwac00

    HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — United Airlines has announced a new service between Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport ( IAH ) and Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico ( PXM ).

    “United Airlines is proud to introduce this new route to Puerto Escondido, which not only enriches our network but also strengthens Houston’s role as a vital link between the U.S. and Mexico. This service reflects our commitment to providing diverse travel options for our customers and supporting the growing demand for leisure and business travel to this vibrant destination,” said Phil Griffith , Vice President of Airport Operations, United Airlines, Houston hub.

    The new service will provide United customers with nonstop service to Puerto Escondido , a popular tourist destination on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

    The nonstop flight service will operate once weekly, year-round, and will be operated by United Express partner Mesa Airlines on Embraer 175 aircraft. This service will also strengthen Houston’s position as a primary gateway to Latin America.

    The airline plans to launch the service beginning April 2025, a year before Houston hosts the 2026 World Cup.

    “Adding Puerto Escondido to our growing list of international destinations is another win for Houston before the 2026 World Cup,” said Houston Mayor John Whitmire. We are improving the passenger experience, from new flights to airport infrastructure and parking, to create new business and tourism opportunities. As a primary gateway to Latin America, Houston must continue expanding access, which will drive economic growth.”

    Houston is a global hub, and its strategic position means that this new connection with Puerto Escondido will open up new opportunities for leisure and business travelers alike.

