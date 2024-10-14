One in custody after argument turns deadly in north Houston homicide

HOUSTON (KIAH) – An 18-to 20-year-old Hispanic male was shot and killed around 10:20 p.m. in a shooting on Mayford, according to Houston police. The incident reportedly started as an argument between two groups when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire. The suspect was still at the scene when officers arrived just minutes later and was taken into custody. The motive behind the argument remains unknown as the investigation continues.

