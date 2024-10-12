Disturbing video shows road rage suspect fatally shooting man in Los Angeles
By Will Conybeare,
2 days ago
Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.
Video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows the terrifying moment a road rage suspect opened fire on the driver of another car on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles, fatally wounding him and seriously injuring a passenger.
Police say that, in the moments leading up to the incident, a gold Cadillac and a dark-colored SUV, said by police to be a Dodge Durango, were involved in some sort of altercation, which escalated into a shooting.
“The occupants of the Dodge Durango exited and starting firing on the occupants of the gold Cadillac,” CHP Lt. Bob Purvis said Thursday. “The gold Cadillac driver was able to make a U-turn and drive back southbound in the northbound lanes.”
The driver of the Cadillac was seriously injured, while a passenger inside the vehicle was killed. The decedent was only identified as a man in his 20s.
Aerial footage from Sky5 in the aftermath of the shooting shows the Cadillac had collided into several vehicles shortly after the incident. Thousands of motorists were stuck on the freeway for hours due to the ensuing investigation.
New dashcam video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows the victim’s damaged Cadillac swerving erratically as they tried to make a U-turn to get away from the suspects.
The Cadillac’s tires can be heard screeching as they came to an abrupt halt and started reversing, but as they began driving the wrong way on the freeway, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0