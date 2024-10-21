Open in App
    (VIDEO) Newhall Man Dead After Hit-And-Run Granada Hills Crash

    By Louie Diaz,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7zro_0wG9mKWl00

    A Newhall man died in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Granada Hills last week.

    On Thursday, a Newhall man was riding his motorcycle on Devonshire Street and failed to stop at a red light near Louise Avenue in Granada Hills, police told FOXLA .

    The motorcyclist collided with a vehicle and was ejected from the bike, according to the Fox article.

    Moments after the crash, two vehicles, an SUV and a sedan, struck the downed rider and fled the scene.

    Sebastian Brown, 21, from Newhall, died at the scene of the crash and was identified by officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

    A reward of up to $50,000 is set to be awarded to anyone who provides information leading to the suspect’s identification, apprehension, and conviction, according to officials.

    Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact Valley Traffic Division, Investigator Takishita or Ramirez at (818) 644-8116. You can remain anonymous by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org .

    Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

    KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Nocountryforleftists
    1d ago
    When insurance costs more than car payments, this is the only outcome. People are scared to report accidents if at because rates will increase. Thanks Gavin Newscum!
    Tammy Boule
    1d ago
    Fuck that reward! That piece of shit was speeding and ran a red light. No one should be charged. He committed his own suicide.
    View all comments
