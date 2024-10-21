(VIDEO) Newhall Man Dead After Hit-And-Run Granada Hills Crash

A Newhall man died in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Granada Hills last week.

On Thursday, a Newhall man was riding his motorcycle on Devonshire Street and failed to stop at a red light near Louise Avenue in Granada Hills, police told FOXLA .

The motorcyclist collided with a vehicle and was ejected from the bike, according to the Fox article.

Moments after the crash, two vehicles, an SUV and a sedan, struck the downed rider and fled the scene.

Sebastian Brown, 21, from Newhall, died at the scene of the crash and was identified by officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

A reward of up to $50,000 is set to be awarded to anyone who provides information leading to the suspect’s identification, apprehension, and conviction, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact Valley Traffic Division, Investigator Takishita or Ramirez at (818) 644-8116. You can remain anonymous by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org .

