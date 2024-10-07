State, Gas Trading Firms Settle Over Price Gouging Allegations

A multi-million-dollar settlement has been made between California and gas trading firms over price gouging allegations, and drivers may be eligible for a refund.

The decision comes after the state reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with gas trading firms over price gouging allegations.

“Market manipulation and price gouging are illegal and unacceptable, particularly during times of crisis when people are most vulnerable,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a FOXLA article . “I am proud to deliver money back to Californians who were victims of gas price manipulation. As the People’s Attorney, I am committed to combating corporate greed and ensuring justice for the people of California.”

The $50 million settlement resolved allegations that Vitol, Inc. and SK Energy Americas, Inc., along with its parent company, SK Trading International, secretly worked together to tamper with and manipulate spot market prices for California gasoline.

This settlement is in addition to a settlement of a private class action lawsuit filed in federal court, the FOXLA article said.

Those who purchased gasoline in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Kern, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and/or Imperial counties in California between February 20 and November 10, 2015, may be eligible for a payment.

To submit a claim, visit the litigation website .

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .