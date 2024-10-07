Open in App
    State, Gas Trading Firms Settle Over Price Gouging Allegations

    By Carl Goldman,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19sCt7_0vxrThtA00

    A multi-million-dollar settlement has been made between California and gas trading firms over price gouging allegations, and drivers may be eligible for a refund.

    The decision comes after the state reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with gas trading firms over price gouging allegations.

    “Market manipulation and price gouging are illegal and unacceptable, particularly during times of crisis when people are most vulnerable,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a FOXLA article . “I am proud to deliver money back to Californians who were victims of gas price manipulation. As the People’s Attorney, I am committed to combating corporate greed and ensuring justice for the people of California.”

    The $50 million settlement resolved allegations that Vitol, Inc. and SK Energy Americas, Inc., along with its parent company, SK Trading International, secretly worked together to tamper with and manipulate spot market prices for California gasoline.

    This settlement is in addition to a settlement of a private class action lawsuit filed in federal court, the FOXLA article said.

    Those who purchased gasoline in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Kern, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and/or Imperial counties in California between February 20 and November 10, 2015, may be eligible for a payment.

    To submit a claim, visit the litigation website .

    Adrian Herrera
    1d ago
    it's all bullshit!!!!!
    al jager
    1d ago
    SOOOO, WHEN DID THE OVERCHARGING BEGIN AND END ??? APPROXIMATELY HOW MANY VEHICLES MIGHT BE INVOLVED ???HOW MUCH WILL BE PAYED TO THOSE DISTRIBUTING THE PAYMENTS..WILL RECEIPTS OR OTHER PROOF BE REQUIRED?
