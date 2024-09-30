Open in App
    Valencia High School Freshman Volleyball Team Wins 34th Annual Sylmar JV Girls Invitational Tournament Championship

    By Steven Barrera,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w3oAp_0vpNjSOj00

    By Patrick Tamondong

    This past weekend, the Valencia High School Freshman volleyball team showcased their talent and determination as they claimed the championship title at the 2024 Sylmar Junior Varsity Volleyball Tournament.

    The tournament, held on Saturday at Sylmar High School, was a significant milestone for the young team as they went undefeated with an impressive 7-0 record, outplaying every JV opponent they faced.

    Throughout the tournament, each player on the team contributed to their success, with every athlete proving to be an essential part of the team’s overall performance.

    Head Coach Jared Ambrose remarked on the collective effort of his squad, “Any one of these players could have been named MVP.”

    This balanced team effort underscores the depth and unity of the group, as well as the promising future of the Valencia volleyball program.

    In the finals, the Valencia Freshman team faced off against the Junior Varsity squad from Wiseman Da Vinci High School, located in El Segundo.

    The match ended with a dominant 25-14 victory for Valencia, sealing their championship title and earning them the distinction of being the 2024 Sylmar JV Tournament Champions.

    The coaching staff, led by Ambrose and Assistant Coach Tom Hilton, has cultivated a winning culture within the team. With their strategic guidance and motivational leadership, the Valencia Freshman volleyball team has continued to develop into a powerhouse.

    This victory, coupled with their current 8-0 record in the Foothill League sets the stage for a possible league championship later in the season.

    As the 2024 Sylmar JV Tournament Champions, the Valencia Freshman volleyball team has established a strong foundation for future success.

    Their teamwork, resilience and competitive spirit signal a bright future for the program, which will undoubtedly continue to grow in the coming years.

