Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KHOU

    'Absolute murderous intent' | Katy man who killed wife, shot 2 of her 6 children is sentenced

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mother who let boyfriend beat 8-year-old son to death before forcing the boy's siblings to live with his body for a year is going to prison
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    Hide Ya Kids: Kentucky Sheriff Fatally Shoots Judge Friend 8 Times After Allegedly Finding Daughter’s Number In Cell Phone
    Bossip6 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    VIDEO: Angel Reese Leaves Everyone’s Jaws On The Floor With Her Panties Showing In See-Through Leopard-Print Shorts Strutting Her Stuff
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    TikToker Taylor Rousseau Grigg dead at age 25
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth2 days ago
    Child dies after parents left him in care of a woman only for her to leave for work and put her 13-year-old child in charge of the toddler before the 1-year-old was mauIed to death by her vicious pets
    Shreveport Magazine18 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today26 minutes ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Georgia residents on Trump and Harris’s post-Helene trips: ‘He’s here to get votes, she’s here to help’
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio21 hours ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy