    Couple marries in Austin hospital after wedding day ER visit

    By Taylor Girtman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ON0xG_0wNetMS300

    AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — A wedding day health emergency led to hospital room vows for one Texas couple.

    Childhood friends Joe and Gina Deich grew up in New York and kept in touch over the years. The couple reconnected in 2021 where their love grew.

    At the time, Gina was going through medical issues, and Joe spent every day by her side in the hospital. These roles reversed after they got engaged and Joe faced his own health battles—this time with Gina by his side.

    Joe had a history of heart issues starting in 1994 and a previous diagnosis of a failing heart. He got a heart pump in December.

    “After I got out, everything was running smoothly,” Joe said. “We were going to get married on May 3, 2024.”

    On their wedding day morning, Joe was rushed to the emergency room after spitting up blood. Joe was not in good shape when they arrived at the ER. So they decided to get married right then and there.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aiJdw_0wNetMS300
      Joe and Gina Deich got married in an Austin hospital after a medical emergency on the day of their wedding. (Courtesy to KXAN)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yc4R6_0wNetMS300
      Joe and Gina Deich got married in an Austin hospital after a medical emergency on the day of their wedding. (Courtesy to KXAN)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29VVn4_0wNetMS300
      Joe and Gina Deich got married in an Austin hospital after a medical emergency on the day of their wedding. (Courtesy to KXAN)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IxDoa_0wNetMS300
      Joe and Gina Deich got married in an Austin hospital after a medical emergency on the day of their wedding. (Courtesy to KXAN)

    The Heart Hospital of Austin staff quickly gathered flowers, wedding decor and an officiant for an impromptu emergency wedding with two staff members serving as maids of honor.

    “Somehow, at 6 o’clock in the morning, they came up with a bouquet of flowers,” Gina said. “And we got married.”

    Joe was ultimately diagnosed with a GI bleed and spent a few weeks in the hospital. The couple honeymooned in Texas, and — after a doctor’s OK — they flew to North Carolina for their first trip as a married couple.

    Their message to people in similar cases is to get tested early, see your doctors regularly and pay attention to your body.

    The couple is walking in the 2024 Austin Heart and Stroke Walk on Sunday in downtown Austin. The annual event aims to raise $900,000 for heart research and heart-healthy lifestyle programs. Donations benefiting the American Heart Association can be made online .

