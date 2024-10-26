Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KHON2

    Case against off-duty sheriff’s alleged gun threat in Maili dismissed

    By Emily Cervantes,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxhXE_0wNe7Zr300

    MAILI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The harassment case involving an off-duty sheriff against a fisherman in Maili has been dismissed.

    Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

    In August, Stanford Hokoana was throwing net at Maili Beach Park when a man started recording him on his phone.

    When Hokoana began approaching the plainclothes sheriff, the officer allegedly lifted up his shirt, grabbed what Hokoana thought was a real firearm and pointed it in his direction.

    Oahu fisherman shaken by off-duty sheriff’s alleged gun threat

    “He pulled it out and he told me if I no step back, he’s going to use it on top of me,” he said.

    Upon seeing the firearm, Hokoana assumed his life was in danger and retreated in fear and told police that the sheriff did not identify himself.

    After further investigation, the firearm was later identified as a pepper ball gun. The attorney for the accused said the off-duty officer was following proper protocol.

    “He did say ‘I’m law enforcement, please step back’ and he did expose a Burna. It’s orange on the top and black on the bottom. It’s dual-colored so it doesn’t look like a real gun but I guess to somebody who’s not familiar with guns, it could,” said Megan Kau, Defendant’s attorney.

    According to Department of Law Enforcement officials, an internal administrative investigation has been opened and the deputy was charged and posted $100 bail.

    Find more Hawaii, Oahu, Maui and Kauai news here

    Honolulu prosecutors dismissed the case without prejudice on Thursday, meaning it can be reopened if more evidence is brought forward.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KHON2.

    Related Search

    MailiHawaii crime newsPolice misconductLaw enforcement protocolViolent crimeStanford Hokoana

    Comments / 9

    Add a Comment
    thatguy
    50m ago
    we need to start holding them accountable.
    thatguy
    51m ago
    They are above the law. The consequence for shooting someone is life in jail no matter the reason for you and I. but police can shoot and kill unarmed individuals because they scared or feel threatened without fear of punishment. corruption.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Couple marries in Austin hospital after wedding day ER visit
    KHON22 days ago
    Authorities ID remains found in Illinois home in 1978 as woman who died in 1866
    KHON23 days ago
    Why this rare dime from Ohio fetched $506K at auction
    KHON29 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Man arrested in Kalihi for attempted murder of officer
    KHON21 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Hawaii high school football scores from Oct. 25, 2024
    KHON22 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Threat of heavy showers continue throughout weekend
    KHON21 day ago
    Kapolei crash leaves 3 in serious condition
    KHON22 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Homecoming returns to the UH Manoa Campus
    KHON23 days ago
    13 year-old dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge
    KHON23 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Heavy showers and thunderstorms possible this weekend
    KHON22 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago
    Jimmy John’s introducing limited-time ‘Picklewich’
    KHON23 days ago
    Brayden Schager named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week
    KHON27 hours ago
    Wisconsin pizzeria apologizes after customers get high from pizzas accidentally contaminated with THC
    KHON23 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Pharmacist Sentenced for $6.9M Health Care Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead and influential bassist, has died at 84
    KHON23 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    IRONMAN World Championship starts tomorrow on Big Island, what residents should expect
    KHON23 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Mother and daughter battling cancer cheer on Dodgers from hospital
    KHON210 hours ago
    Molokai boy dragged from bedroom by night marchers
    KHON24 days ago
    Ala Wai debris ‘is the worst I’ve ever seen it’ after recent rain
    KHON21 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy