Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KHON2

    Hawaii high school football scores from Oct. 25, 2024

    By Christian Shimabuku,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OI7ia_0wN0SisB00

    Week 12 of the Hawaii high school football season kicked off in full on Friday.

    Below are Friday’s scores:

    All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

    King Kekaulike 16, No. 12 Kamehameha-Maui 14

    Waianae 24, Radford 15

    Castle 20, Kalaheo 14, overtime

    Roosevelt 48, Waialua 3

    Kamehameha-Hawaii 63, Kohala 7

    Lahainaluna 43, Maui 7

    Leilehua 31, Pearl City 8

    Keaau at No. 9 Konawaena, 7 p.m.

    From Thursday: Hilo 44, Waiakea 0

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KHON2.

    Related Search

    High School football rankingsHawaii sports stationAmerican footballHigh School footballKalaheoSports news updates

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Single ticket lands $478 million Powerball jackpot
    KHON24 days ago
    Search underway for murder suspect after man told 911 bear chased him off a cliff
    KHON217 hours ago
    3 rescued after boat capsizes offshore of Lanai
    KHON211 hours ago
    Second Tourist Death Reported in Hawaii After Being Pulled Out to Water by Waves
    Adventure On SI2 days ago
    Homecoming returns to the UH Manoa Campus
    KHON22 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Tropical disturbance ‘likely to develop’ this week, NHC says
    KHON220 hours ago
    13 year-old dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge
    KHON22 days ago
    Couple marries in Austin hospital after wedding day ER visit
    KHON21 day ago
    Police seek information on assault at Ewa grocery store
    KHON24 days ago
    Campbell solidifies top spot in Cover2 rankings
    KHON26 days ago
    UH-Manoa basketball teams head to Hilo
    KHON23 days ago
    Piihana fire evacuations lifted
    KHON23 days ago
    Big Game Bound: Hopkins on the move to Kansas City
    KHON22 days ago
    Monster swordfish breaks California record
    KHON23 days ago
    Pet tortoise, missing over 2 months, found 100 feet from Oklahoma home
    KHON216 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Heavy showers and thunderstorms possible this weekend
    KHON22 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza2 days ago
    Hawaii soccer clinches Big West top seed
    KHON211 hours ago
    Throwback Thursday: Campbell’s Kevin Faller
    KHON23 days ago
    IRONMAN World Championship starts tomorrow on Big Island, what residents should expect
    KHON22 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Royal Hawaiian Band celebrates grand opening of new office and rehearsal hall
    KHON22 days ago
    Oahu vendors want more security after brazen Swap Meet robbery
    KHON24 days ago
    Wisconsin pizzeria apologizes after customers get high from pizzas accidentally contaminated with THC
    KHON22 days ago
    Attempted murder case opened in Kalihi
    KHON23 days ago
    Molokai boy dragged from bedroom by night marchers
    KHON23 days ago
    Hawaii soccer falls to Cal Poly
    KHON23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy